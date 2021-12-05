Delhi airport sets up 20 counters for flyers who have pre-booked Covid test to ease crowding

Omicron 1st case in Maharashtra: What we know about it so, far? 12 facts

WHO says no deaths from Omicron yet

India's Omicron tally rises to 21 with 17 new cases

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 05: India's Omicron tally jumped to 21 on Sunday after nine people in Rajasthan, seven in Maharashtra and a man in Delhi were found positive with the new variant of coronavirus.

Four members of a family, who recently returned from South Africa, and their five acquaintances have tested positive for the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Jaipur.

Genome sequencing has confirmed that the nine people have been infected with the new variant, Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said.

He said the family of four has already been admitted to the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) Hospital in Pratap Nagar. Five acquaintances, who came in contact with them, are also being admitted to the hospital, the official said.

Galriya said samples of 34 people were collected out of which these nine tested positive for the Omicron variant. The remaining 25 people were negative.

Seven more people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra. Total 8 cases of Omicron reported in the state so far.

"Four persons who returned from foreign tours and three of their close contacts have tested positive for the new variant:," said Maharashtra health official.

They include a woman who came from Nigeria along with her two daughters to meet her brother in adjoining Pimpri Chinchwad area, the official said. Her brother and his two daughters have also tested positive for the variant, he added.

India's fifth Omicron case was detected in Delhi as a Tanzania returnee tested positive for the strain. Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said the patient is currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital has mild symptoms

Earlier, a 66-year-old South African national, who arrived in Bengaluru and a 46-year-old doctor with no travel history, became the first two cases of Omicron to be found in India. Followed by Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Omicron, first detected in South Africa on November 25, has been described as a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization (WHO).

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, December 5, 2021, 22:12 [IST]