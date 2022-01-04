India's Omicron tally jumps to 1,892

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 04: A total of 1,892 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far.

Omicron has started replacing Delta variant in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 cases and 80 per cent of the travellers who tested positive have this new variant.

However, a third of all the detected cases were mildly symptomatic, and the rest were asymptomatic.

Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya held a review meeting on the covid situation in the country and said that irrespective of the COVID variants, measures for preparedness and protection remain the same. He urged the states to re-invigorate their teams to work at the ground level and strengthen monitoring and containment mechanisms.

Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and COVID Appropriate Behaviour to be the mantra for our collective fight against Covid-19, he said.

The health ministry's war room is working 24x7 and analysing all trends and surges, and monitoring the nationwide situation. The ministry has advised states and UTs to enhance testing, strengthen hospital preparedness, increase the pace and coverage of vaccination drive and ensure strict enforcement of restrictions to counter the spread of infection wherever necessary.