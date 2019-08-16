India’s 'no first use' policy may change, says Rajnath amid rising bilateral tensions with Pak

New Delhi, Aug 16: India's no first use policy may change in the future, hinted union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday amid escalating bilateral tensions with Pakistan.

"Till today, our nuclear policy is 'No First Use'. What happens in future depends on the circumstances," Rajnath Singh said.

A No First Use (NFU) policy refers to a pledge or a policy by a nuclear power not to use nuclear weapons as a means of warfare unless first attacked by an adversary using nuclear weapons. Earlier, the concept had also been applied to chemical and biological warfare.