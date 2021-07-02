India’s merchandise exports in June 2021 was USD 32.46 billion, an increase of 47.34%

New Delhi, July 02: India's merchandise exports in June 2021 was USD 32.46 billion, an increase of 47.34% over USD 22.03 billion in June 2020 and an increase of 29.7% over USD 25.03 billion in June 2019. India's merchandise exports in Apr-June 2021 was USD 95.36 billion, an increase of 85.36% over USD 51.44 billion in Apr-June 2020 and an increase of17.85% over USD 80.91 billion in Apr-June 2019.

India's merchandise imports in June 2021 was USD 41.86 billion, an increase of 96.33% over USD 21.32 billion in June 2020 and an increase of 2.03% over USD 41.03 billion in June 2019. India's merchandise imports in Apr-June 2021 was USD 126.14 billion, an increase of 107.99% over USD 60.65 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a decrease of 3.05% over USD 130.1 billion in Apr-June 2019.

India is thus a net importer in June 2021 with a trade deficit of USD 9.4 billion, widened by 1426.6% over trade surplus of USD 0.71 billion in June 2020 (India was net exporter in June 2020) and narrowed down by 41.26% over trade deficit of USD 16.0 billion in June 2019.

In June 2021, the value of non-petroleum exports was USD 28.51 billion, registering a positive growth of 41.8%over USD 20.11 billion in June 2020 and a positive growth of 27.33% over USD 22.39 billion in June 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum exports in April-June 2021 was USD 82.45 billion, an increase of 76.76% over USD 46.65 billion in April-June 2020 and an increase of 18.13% over USD 69.8 billion in April-June 2019.

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in June 2021 was USD 25.69 billion, registering a positive growth of 38.53% over USD 18.54 billion in June 2020 and a positive growth of 33.61% over USD 19.23 billion in June 2019.

The cumulative value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in April-June 2021 was USD 73.28 billion, an increase of 66.61% over USD 43.98 billion in April-June 2020 and an increase of 21.46% over USD 60.33 billion in April-June 2019.

In June 2021, Oil imports was USD 10.68 billion, a positive growth of 114.92% compared to USD 4.97 billion in June 2020 and a negative growth of 4.72 compared to USD 11.21 billion in June 2019.

Oil imports during Apr-June 2021was USD 31.0 billion, a positive growth of 136.36% compared to USD 13.12 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a negative growth of 12.33 compared to USD 35.36 billion in Apr-June 2019.

Non-oil imports in June 2021 was USD 31.19 billion, showing an increase of 90.68% compared to USD 16.36 billion in June 2020 and an increase of 4.56% compared to USD 29.83 billion in June 2019.

Non-oil imports in Apr-June 2021 was estimated at USD 95.14 billion, showing an increase of 100.16% compared to USD 47.53 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a marginal increase of 0.42% compared to USD 94.74 billion in Apr-June 2019.

Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 27.63 billion in June 2021, recording a positive growth of 84.53%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 14.98 billion in June 2020 and a positive growth of 12.51% over USD 24.56 billion in June 2019.

Non-oil, non-GJ (Gold, Silver & Precious Metals) imports was USD 79.92 billion in Apr-June 2021, recording a positive growth of 76.63%, as compared to non-oil and non-GJ imports of USD 45.25 billion in Apr-June 2020 and a positive growth of 4.78% over USD 76.28 billion in Apr-June 2019.

Major commodity groups of export showing positive growth in June 2021 over June 2019 are: Other cereals (299.29%), Iron ore (134.46%), Organic and Inorganic Chemicals (62.41%), Cereal preparations and miscellaneous processed item (56.63%), Oil meals (53.99%), Cotton yarn/fabrics/made-ups, handloom products etc. (50.86%), Petroleum products (49.82%), Plastic and linoleum (46.84%), Rice (43.82%), Engineering goods (41.66%), Carpet (25.15%), Jute mfg. Including floor covering (23.97%), Man-made yarn/fabrics/made-ups etc. (23.66%), Mica, coal and other ores, minerals including process (22.43%), Ceramic products and glassware (21.81%), Marine products (20.71%), Fruits and vegetables (20.38%), Meat, dairy and poultry products (19.92%), Handicrafts excl. Hand-made carpet (18.83%), Coffee (15.73%), Tobacco (12.95%), Electronic Goods (11.89%), Drugs and pharmaceuticals (9.9%), Spices (8.7%), and Oil Seeds (1.24%).

Only 5 major commodity groups of export showing negative growth in June 2021 over June 2019. These are: Cashew (-44.86%), Tea (-25.08%), Leather and leather manufactures (-21.0%), RMG of All Textiles (-18.76%), and Gems and Jewellery (-10.76%).

Major commodity groups of import showing positive growth in June 2021 over June 2019 are: Sulphur & Unroasted Iron Pyrites (270.96%), Medicinal& Pharmaceutical products (132.19%), Vegetable Oil (118.87%), Pulses (110.75%), Professional instrument, Optical goods, etc. (70.88%), Metaliferrous ores & other minerals (56.5%), Chemical material & products 56.48%), Fertilisers, Crude & manufactured (37.28%), Fruits & vegetables (30.35%), Organic & Inorganic Chemicals (30.09%), Non-ferrous metals (28.19%), Pearls, precious & Semi-precious stones (19.54%), Pulp and Waste paper (17.08%), Artificial resins, plastic materials, etc. (12.3%), Wood & Wood products (8.26%), Machine tools (6.87%), Dyeing/tanning/colouring materials (3.85%), Machinery, electrical & non-electrical (2.55%), and Iron & Steel (0.66%).

Major commodity groups of import showing negative growth in June 2021 over June 2019 are: Silver (-97.16%), Gold (-64.04%), Project Goods (-53.69%), Cotton Raw & Waste (-51.03%), Newsprint (-45.05%), Transport equipment (-22.47%), Leather & leather products (-18.43%), Coal, Coke & Briquettes, etc. (-12.56%), Textile yarn Fabric, made-up articles (-9.66%), Petroleum, Crude & products (-4.72%), and Electronic goods (-3.4%).

Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 17:05 [IST]