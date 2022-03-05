India's handling of Ukraine issue has positive impact on assembly polls: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Mar 5: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the successful evacuation of Indians from the war-hit Ukraine had a positive impact on the assembly polls, and noted that the government had been keeping an eye on the situation there since January.

Shah made these remarks at a press conference here where he and BJP president J P Nadda also asserted that their party will return to power in all four poll-bound states, including in Uttar Pradesh, where it is incumbent and make impressive gains in Punjab. Asked about the impact the government's handling of the Ukraine crisis, especially the evacuation of students, may have on the polls, he said it will be positive.

He said that the government has been keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine since January. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been acting on the issue with alacrity. He said the government had issued an advisory as early as February 15 for Indians in Ukraine.

Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. "Over 13,000 citizens have reached India and more flights are coming in. This process has a positive impact on elections and on the people also," Shah said. The government launched 'Operation Ganga' for the evacuation of Indians from Ukraine.

Shah said, "The government sent Russian-speaking teams to four nearby countries of Ukraine and also set up a control room. Till March 4, we were successful in bringing out 16,000 citizens from Ukraine." With the Ukrainian airspace having been shut since February 24 due to the ongoing Russian military offensive, Indian citizens who were stuck in Ukraine are being airlifted via its neighbouring countries such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

The last of the seven-phase assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held on March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10, along with that of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. PTI

Story first published: Saturday, March 5, 2022, 22:50 [IST]