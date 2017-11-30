In a major boost for Narendra Modi government, India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for quarter 2 ending September stood at 6.3 per cent.

The gross domestic product (GDP) growth had hit a three- year low of 5.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017-18. It was 7.5 per cent in the September quarter of 2016-17.

According to Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, the economic activities that registered growth of over 6 per cent in the second quarter are manufacturing, electricity, gas, water supply, other utility services and trade, hotels, transport and communication, and services related to broadcasting.

The agriculture, forestry and fishing sector is estimated to have grown by 1.7 per cent.

The latest figures brings forth reasons for cheer as GDP had been sliding for the last five quarters, culminating in a 5.7 per cent growth rate for the April-June quarter, a three-year low.

Pulled down by sluggish manufacturing, growth during the first quarter of this financial year fell to 5.7 per cent, clocking the lowest GDP growth rate under the Narendra Modi dispensation. The previous low of 4.6 per cent was recorded in January-March 2014.

The bounce back in economy was widely expected as there were clear signs of the businesses coming out of the slowdown caused by demonetisation and the roll out of GST.

OneIndia News