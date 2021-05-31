YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's GDP grows 1.6 per cent in Jan-Mar; shrinks 7.3 per cent in 2020-21

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 31: India's economy grew by 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2020-21, restricting the full-year contraction to 7.3 per cent, official data showed on Monday.
    The fourth quarter growth was better than the 0.5 per cent expansion in the previous October-December quarter of 2020-21.

    Indias GDP grows 1.6 per cent in Jan-Mar; shrinks 7.3 per cent in 2020-21

    The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded by 3 per cent in the corresponding January-March period of 2019-20, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

    National lockdown can dent GDP growth by 2%, states should do with local curbs: ReportNational lockdown can dent GDP growth by 2%, states should do with local curbs: Report

    In 2020-21, the Indian economy contracted by 7.3 per cent against 4 per cent expansion in 2019-20, showing the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The NSO had projected a GDP contraction of 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 in its first advance estimates of national accounts released in January this year.

    The NSO, in its second revised estimates, had projected a contraction of 8 per cent for 2020-21.

    China has recorded a 18.3 per cent growth in January-March 2021.

    More GDP News  

    Read more about:

    gdp india

    Story first published: Monday, May 31, 2021, 18:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X