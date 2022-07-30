YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    India’s first monkeypox patient recovers, to be discharged

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Thiruvananthapuram, July 30: A Kerala man, who was India's first monkeypox patient and was being treated at the Government Medical College here, has recovered from the disease, state Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.

    The 35-year old, hailing from Kollam, would be discharged later in the day, she said.

    India’s first monkeypox patient recovers, to be discharged

    As it was the first case of monkeypox in the country, tests were conducted twice at an interval of 72 hours as per the instructions of the National Institute of Virology (NIV), she said.

    Monkeypox: Brazil, Spain report first deaths outside AfricaMonkeypox: Brazil, Spain report first deaths outside Africa

    "All samples were negative twice. The patient is physically and mentally healthy. The skin bumps are completely cured. He will be discharged today," George said.

    The minister also said the test results of his family members, who were in the primary contact list with him, are also negative.

    At present, the health condition of two other persons, who had also tested positive for the infection, remains satisfactory, the minister said, adding prevention and surveillance measures would be continued with the same vigour.

    The Kollam native, who had returned to Kerala from abroad and was hospitalised after showing symptoms of monkeypox, tested positive for the disease on July 14.

    New symptoms emerge in monkeypox cases: Study New symptoms emerge in monkeypox cases: Study

    According to WHO, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.

    With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

    Comments

    More MONKEYPOX News  

    Read more about:

    monkeypox patient recovered kerala treatment

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 14:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 30, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X