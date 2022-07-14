India's first Monkeypox case reported in Kerala

Monkeypox is not a global emergency: Know how the virus mutating and spreading

Thiruvananthapuram, July 14: India on Thursday reported its first monkeypox case in Kerala - a 35-year-old man who returned from the UAE.

State Health Minister Veena George had earlier in the day said that the man was admitted to a hospital in the state after he showed suspected symptoms.

"A Monkey Pox positive case is reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on 12th July. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR, " said George.

Amid a rise in monkeypox cases globally, the Centre on Thursday asked states to ensure screening and testing of all suspect cases at points of entry and in the community as part of India's preparedness against the disease.

It also asked the states and Union Territories to identify hospitals and ensure adequate human resources and logistic support to manage any suspect or confirmed monkeypox case.

What is Monkeypox

Monkeypox is a rare zoonotic viral disease that is caused by infection with monkeypox virus. It produces pox-like lesions on the skin and is closely related to smallpox but is not nearly as deadly as smallpox was.

With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.