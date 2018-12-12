Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
Party20182013
CONG11458
BJP109165
IND43
OTH34
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
Party20182013
CONG6839
BJP1549
BSP+71
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    India's first cow minister Otaram Dewasi loses to an independent candidate

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 12: Otaram Dewasi, India's first cow minister lost the Sirohi seat to independent candidate Sanyam Lodha with a margin of 10,253 votes. Otaram Dewasi is a resident of Mundara village under Sumerpur assembly constituency, Pali district.

    Photo credit: @otaramjidewasi
    Photo credit: @otaramjidewasi

    Dewasi who belongs to Rabaris community, which is associated with animal husbandry was the Chairman of the Animal Husbandry Welfare Board before he was made a minister.

    In 2014, Vasundhara Raje set up a cow welfare department in Rajasthan and Dewasi was made the head. He was later elevated as a minister of cow welfare.

    With the BJP suffering losses in three key states, its vote share has taken a sharp dip in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh since the last assembly elections in 2013, but all these votes do not seem to have gone to the Congress alone as other players have also reaped the gains.

    The vote share loss is even bigger for the saffron party since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, in which it had virtually swept all the three states by winning 62 out of 65 seats, as per the Election Commission data.

    Read more about:

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue