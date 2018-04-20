India’s daughters under attack: Now, 2 minor girls raped, murdered in UP, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, April 20: Reviving the horrific memories of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua gang-rape and murder case, now, reports stated that two minor girls have been reportedly raped and killed in Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in two separate incidents.

Both the crimes happened during two separate wedding celebrations in the two states. In the Uttar Pradesh case, a nine-year-old girl, who attended a wedding function, was allegedly raped and afterwards strangled in Etah district on Thursday night. In fact, a few days ago another girl child was raped and murdered during a wedding in Etah district.

In the Chhattisgarh case, a 10-year-old girl was raped and murdered during a wedding function in Kabirdham district on Wednesday. The accused, a 25-year-old man, confessed that he raped the minor and then smashed her head with a stone.

An alarming rise in rape cases, especially of minor girls, has shocked the nation. The two cases--the gang-rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua by eight persons and rape of a 16-year-old teenager by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao--brought into focus the barbaric nature of crimes against girls.

The cruelty involved and the shameful support enjoyed by the accused from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both the Kathua and Unnao rape cases triggered massive protests across the nation.

In spite of public anger against rapes, sexual assaults against girls continued in the last few days. A few days ago, an 11-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Surat, Gujarat. Her body bore 86 injury marks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi faced flak for his "studied silence" over the rape cases. Although he has condemned the rape cases in two occasions, once recently in London, critics say it's "too little, too late" and the government needs to ensure justice for the victims.

