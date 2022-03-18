YouTube
    India's daily Covid tally further drops with 2,528 cases, new deaths at 149

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 18: India on Thursday reported a total of 2,528 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of infections to 4,30,01,477.

    Indias daily Covid tally further drops with 2,528 cases, new deaths at 149

    According to the data, 149 new Covid deaths have been reported. 3,997 people have been discharged in the past 24-hours.

    The active Covid cases in the country have fallen to 29,181 and the recovery rate has increased to 98.73%.

    According to the health ministry, the daily positivity rate has fallen to 0.40 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is 0.40 per cent.

    The recovery rate in India has increased to 98.73 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

    Story first published: Friday, March 18, 2022, 9:34 [IST]
    X