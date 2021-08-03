India's daily Covid-19 cases drop to 30,549; 422 deaths recorded

Signs of a third wave? Not just Kerala, 13 other states seeing spike in daily covid cases

New Delhi, Aug 03: India reported 30,549 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.the death toll due to the viral disease shot up to 4,25,195 with 422 more people succumbing to it, a government statement said on Tuesday.

The number of active cases has gone up to 4,04,958, accounting for 1.28 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.38 per cent, the data showed. In the last 24 hours, 38,887 patients recovered from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,08,96,354.

Even as India's Covid situation has been under control, as many as 13 states/UT have witnessed a surge in Coronavirus infections last week. Kerala once acknowledged for its Covid management globally, has now become a national concern. The southern state has been reporting half of India's new Covid-19 cases for the past few days.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 3, 2021, 9:56 [IST]