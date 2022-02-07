India's daily cases drop below 1 lakh, reports 83,876 fresh Covid-19 cases

Third wave may get over by mid-March as cases declining in Maharashtra

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Feb 7: The Covid-19 cases in the country dropped below the 1-lakh mark on Sunday, as per Union Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours, India reported 83,876 fresh infections.

With 1,99,954 patients recuperating from Covid-19, the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic has climbed to 4,06,60,202. The country recorded 895 fresh deaths to take the death toll due to Covid-19 to 5,02,874.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 11,08,938. The recovery rate is at 96.19 per cent and active cases stand at 2.62 per cent. While the Daily Positivity Rate stands at 7.25 per cent, Weekly Positivity Rate is at 9.18 per cent.

More than 167.84 crore (1,67,84,78,485) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt. of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 9:22 [IST]