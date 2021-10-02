YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Bhabanipur By-Election
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India's Covid vaccination coverage crosses 90 crore landmark milestone

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 02: Over 89 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

    The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

    Indias Covid vaccination coverage crosses 90 crore landmark milestone

    The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, with the healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of the frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

    The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 years and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

    The country launched vaccination for all people aged above 45 years from April 1.

    The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from May 1.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    Story first published: Saturday, October 2, 2021, 14:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X