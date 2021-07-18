India’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage crosses 40 crore mark

How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19? 7 findings of ICMR study

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 18: In a landmark achievement, India's cumulative COVID Vaccination Coverage has surpassed 40 crore (40,44,67,526), as per the 7 pm provisional report today.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from 21st June. More than 46.38 lakh (46,38,106) Vaccine Doses have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report on Saturday, the ministry of health said.

21,18,682 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 2,33,019 vaccine doses given as second dose in the age group 18-44 years today. Cumulatively, 12,40,07,069 persons in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and total 48,50,858 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Eight States namely Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra have administered more than 50 lakh first dose of COVID-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

Story first published: Sunday, July 18, 2021, 9:21 [IST]