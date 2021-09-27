India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 86 crore

YouTube
    New Delhi, Sep 27: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 86 crore, with over 1 crore doses given on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

    Indias COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 86 crore

    "Congratulations to the nation, as we administer another 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Under PM @NarendraModi ji, India delivers a punch to Corona - Record of 1+ crore vaccines achieved for the 5th time," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

    The daily COVID-19 vaccination in the country had crossed 1 crore for the first time on August 27.

    The daily vaccination tally for Monday is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night , the ministry said.

    The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, it said.

    The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

    The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

    The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

    The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

    Story first published: Monday, September 27, 2021, 22:52 [IST]
