India's Covid-19 new cases drops below 20,000 after 201 days

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 28: After 201 days, the number of Covid-19 new cases in a day have dropped below 20,000 in India. The country reported 18,785 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload to 3,36,97,581.

As per the Union Ministry's latest data, the country recorded 179 new casualties and the death toll climbed to 4,47,373. The active caseload in the country stands at 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days. It accounts for 0.87 per cent (lowest since March 2020) of overall cases.

With 26,030 patients getting recovered from the infection in 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has reached 3,29,58,002. The recovery rate stands at 97.81 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

The Weekly Positivity Rate (1.88 per cent) is less than 3 per cent for the last 95 days while the Daily Positivity Rate (1.42 per cent) has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 29 days.

Story first published: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:01 [IST]