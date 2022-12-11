India's contribution to Ayurveda being recognised by world: PM Modi

Congress Himachal MLAs to decide next CM today: Here are contenders for the top job



oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the valedictory function of 9th World Ayurveda Congress in Goa.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said "Ayurveda is not just about treatment, it also promotes wellness. Yoga & Ayurveda are the new hope for the world. We had Ayurveda's result as well as effect, but we were lagging behind in terms of evidence. Therefore, today we've to do documentation of 'Data Based Evidence'."

"For evidence-based research data, we have created the Ayush Research Portal. On this portal, till now data for 40,000 research studies is available," PM Modi said.

"From the All India Institute of Ayurveda to the Global Ayush Innovation and Investment Summit, India's contributions to ayurveda are being recognised by the world", he added.

"Over 30 countries have recognized Ayurveda as a traditional medicine system. We have to promote Ayurveda in other countries also," the prime minister added.

Listing the benefits of traditional medicines, PM Modi said "Ayurveda teaches us the right way of living. It is a guide on how to maintain our mental and physical health. We have put forward a futuristic vision of 'One Earth One Health' before the world. It means a universal vision for health."