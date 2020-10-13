Move back: You first, because you came first India tells China at commender level talks

India’s border infra development root cause for tensions: China

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 13: Amidst the standoff with India, China has said that it does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory and opposes infrastructure building by India in the region.

The statement comes a day after 44 new bridges near the borders were opened by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Zhao Lijian, spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry referred to the border infrastructure development as the root cause for the tensions between the two countries. Zhao said that neither side should take action that may escalate tensions.

At military commander talks, India tells China to restore status quo ante

"First I want to make it clear that China does not recognise the Ladakh Union Territory illegally set up by the Indian side and the Arunachal Pradesh. We stand against the development of infrastructure facilities aimed at military contention along the border area," the spokesperson said.

Based on the consensus both sides should not take steps that may escalate tensions, the spokesperson further added. Ramping up of infrastructure development along the border and stepping up military deployment is the root cause for the tensions, he also said.

CBI team reaches Hathras crime spot, Victims's brother brought to site|Oneindia News

We urge the Indian side to earnestly implement our consensus and refrain from actions that may escalate the situation, Zhao also said.