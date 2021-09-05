Over half of India's adult population received at least 1 dose of Covid vaccine, says Govt

Focus on second dose vaccination of 60-plus population: Centre to northeastern states, J&K

India's August vaccination tally higher than G7 nations combined

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 05: In yet another milestone, India has administered more COVID-19 vaccine doses in August than all the G7 nations combined.

The Centre said that more than 180 million vaccine doses were administered in the country last month, while the G7 states administered only 101 million doses.

"Yet another achievement! With more than 180 million vaccine doses administered in the month of August, India leaves a mark on the Global map of leading its way in vaccinating its population on priority. #LargestVaccineDrive," tweeted the official handle of MyGovIndia.

The milestone is against the G7 nation Canada's 3 million, UK's 5 million, Germany's 9 million, France 13 million, US 23 million, Japan 40 million.

According to the government data, more than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 16 per cent have got both.

Over 68 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India

On both August 27 and 31 more than one crore vaccinations took place.

99 per cent of the healthcare workers have received the first dose of vaccine while 84 per cent of the eligible healthcare workers have taken the second dose.

He said 100 per cent of the frontline workers have been administered the first dose while 80 per cent of them have been given the second dose.

In view of the upcoming festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid, Navratri, Paul urged people to celebrate at home with family and not venture out unnecessarily.

Story first published: Sunday, September 5, 2021, 19:14 [IST]