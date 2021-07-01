India’s active case case now only 1.72 per cent of country’s positivity rate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 01: India's cumulative vaccination coverage exceeded 33.57 crore yesterday. A total of 33,57,16,019vaccine doses have been administered through 44,75,791 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 27,60,345 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID19 vaccination commenced from 21 June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID19 vaccination throughout the country. India has reported 48,786 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since four continuous days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs, the Ministry of Health said in a note.

India has also been witnessing a continuous fall in the active caseload. The country's Active Caseload today stands at 5,23,257 today. A net decline of 13,807 is witnessed in the last 24 hours and active cases are now only 1.72% of the country's total Positive Cases.

As more people are getting recovered from COVID-19 infection, India's Daily Recoveries continue to outnumber the Daily New Cases for 49 consecutive days now. 61,588recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours.

More than 12,000 (12,802) recoveries were reported during the last 24 hours as compared to the daily new cases, the Health Ministry also said.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,94,88,918people have already recovered from COVID-19 and61,588patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 96.97%, which is showing a sustained increasing trend.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 19,21,450tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 41.20 crore (41,20,21,494) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, a continued decline in weekly case positivity is noticed. Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.64% while the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.54% today. It has remained less than 5% for 24 consecutive days now, the ministry also said.