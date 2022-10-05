1,472 vacancies in IAS, 864 in IPS in various states: Govt

India rescues 45 citizens from Myanmar trapped in fake job rackets

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

By OneIndia Staff Writer

New Delhi, Oct 05: Actively pursuing the case of citizens trapped in fake job rackets on foreign shores, India has rescued 45 Indian citizens from their fake employers in Myanmar. Earlier, in September, India had issued a warning against such foreign job rackets and alerted the citizens about them.

Among 45, 13 Indian citizens rescued and reached Tamil Nadu today.

"Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued. Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued,& reached Tamil Nadu today," tweeted the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

We have been actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar.



Thanks to the efforts of @IndiainMyanmar & @IndiainThailand, around 32 Indians had already been rescued.



Another 13 Indian citizens have now been rescued,& reached Tamil Nadu today. pic.twitter.com/OfkPtnGUkZ — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) October 5, 2022

The MEA said, "Some more Indian citizens have been rescued from their fake employers and are in custody of Myanmar authorities for illegal entry into that country."

The MEA said that they are actively pursuing the case of Indians being trapped in fake job rackets in Myanmar and informed that the legal formalities have been initiated to get them repatriated at the earliest.

The ministry also shared the details of agents allegedly involved in the job racket with the authorities in different states in India for the action.

The MEA also said the instances of similar fraud job rackets was reported in Laos and Cambodia.

"Our Embassies in Vientiane, Phnom Penh and Bangkok have been helping in repatriating people from there."

The rescue operation is followed by the MEA's advisory which was issued on September 24.

In the advisory, the ministry had alerted the Indian citizens about the fake job rackets.

"The fake job rackets offer lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of digital sales and marketing executives in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in a call-centre scam and crypto-currency fraud," had said the statement.

It had also requested the Indian citizens to check the credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents before taking up any job offer.