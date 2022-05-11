3,805 new Covid cases in another surge in India's daily tally

After first Covid jab, beneficiary needs to schedule second with same mobile number: Govt

India reports slight increase in daily Covid tally with 2,897 new cases

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 11: India reported 2,897 new coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases of the disease in the country to 19,494, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 54 fatalities were reported in a 24-hour period, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,157.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the health ministry said, adding that the country's COVID-19 recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.74 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 84.19 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, including 4,72,190 a day ago.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,66,935, the data showed.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. It crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021 and three crore on June 23, 2021.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to co-morbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with (those of) the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 11:29 [IST]