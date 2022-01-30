India reports over 2.34 lakh Covid cases, 893 deaths in last 24 hours; positivity rate rises to 14.50 per cent

Need to be vigilant even though Covid-19 cases reducing: Health Minister Mandaviya to eastern states

New Delhi, Jan 30: India recorded 2,34,281 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 893 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 3,52,784 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 93.89 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 3,87,13,494.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have declined to 18,84,937 (4.59% per cent) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,94,091. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is at 14.50 per cent today while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 16.40 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 72,73,90,698 samples have been tested up to January 29 for COVID-19. Of these 16,15,993 samples were tested on Saturday.

Story first published: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 9:36 [IST]