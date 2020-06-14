India reports highest single-day spike of 11,929 new coronavirus cases, total tally at 3.20 lakh

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 14: India saw a record single-day spike of 11,929 novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of infections to 3,20,922 on Sunday, while the death toll rose by 311 to 9,195, the Health Ministry said.

There are 1,49,348 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), while 1,62,378 people have recovered and a patient has migrated, according to the ministry data updated in the morning.

Coronavirus: With 9,000 fatalities, India 9th-worst-hit by death toll

Of the 311 more deaths, 113 were from Maharashtra, followed by 57 in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat and 30 in Tamil Nadu.

There were 20 more fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in West Bengal and 10 in Rajasthan. Haryana and Telangana registered eight more coronavirus deaths each, followed by seven in Madhya Pradesh, three in Bihar.