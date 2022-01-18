India reports dip in Covid infections with 2,38,018 new cases, positivity rate at 14.43%

Test if cough persists, say no to steroids: New COVID-19 guidelines

New Delhi, Jan 18: India reported 2,38,018 COVID cases (20,071 less than yesterday), according to the data by the Union Health Ministry at 8 am on Tuesday.

A total of 8,891 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected across 29 states and union territories, marking an increase of 8.31 per cent since yesterday.

According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

India's cumulative COVID19 vaccination coverage exceeds 158.04 crores, as nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 17,36,628, the highest in around 230 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,86,761 with 310 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 4.62 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.09 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 80,287 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.