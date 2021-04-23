India reports daily high of 3.32 lakh COVID-19 cases, 2,263 deaths

Coronavirus cases: 25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hours at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

New Delhi, Apr 23: India recorded a daily high of 3.32 lakh COVID-19 cases and 2,263 deaths.

This is for the second day in a row that India registered over 3 lakh cases in a day. Incidentally this is the world's highest daily tally for a second day in a row. The Union Health Ministry's dashboard at 9.15 am said that India recorded 332,730 cases in the last 24 hours. The health ministry says that 136,48,159 persons have been discharged so far.

With 2,263 deaths, the toll stands at 186,920. India is dealing with a deadlier and more infectious second wave. This has overburdened the frontline medical workers.

Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat account for 75 per cent of all the cases.

India is the world's second hit nation behind the United States. The case load in US is twice as high and its death toll is thrice as what India has reported.

Yesterday India recorded 314,835 cases in a span of 24 hours. This was the first time that India surpassed the three lakh mark in its daily spike.

Delhi, where there have been several complaints of oxygen shortage reported 26,000 cases and 306 deaths.