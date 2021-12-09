India reports 9,419 new Covid cases, 11.6 per cent higher than yesterday

Centre mandates Air Suvidha portal for ease of travel: All you need to know

New Delhi, Dec 09: India reported 9,419 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. It is 11.6 per cent higher than previous day when the total caseload saw a rise of 8,439, according to the data by the Union ministry of health and family welfare. It brought the total caseload to 3,46,66,241. As many as 159 deaths were reported in the country, taking the total reported death count to 4,74,111.

During the same period, 8,251 recoveries were reported throughout the country. With this, the national recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020. The active cases in the country stood at 94,742, the lowest in 555 days, the bulletin further showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,40,97,388.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The country has administered 130.39 cr vaccine doses so far, the health ministry also said.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organization official said the Omicron variant does not appear to cause more severe disease than previous Covid variants, and is "highly unlikely" to fully dodge vaccine protections.

