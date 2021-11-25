India reports 9,119 new Covid cases, 396 deaths in last 24 hours; active cases lowest in 539 days

Pakistan to allow India to send wheat to Afghanistan through its territory: PM Imran Khan

New Delhi, Nov 25: India logged 9,119 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,35,763, while the active cases declined to 1,09,940, the lowest in 539 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,66,584 with 396 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 47 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 150 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 1 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.33 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,39,67,962.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 119.38 crore.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has written to 13 states and union territories, expressing concerns over declining weekly testing rates and spiking positivity rates in some districts.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. The 313 new fatalities include 248 from Kerala and 15 from Maharashtra.

