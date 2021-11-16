India reports 8,865 fresh Covid-19 cases with 197 deaths; see 5 states with highest daily cases in the country

COVID-19 in Delhi: Daily cases count stood in excess of 60 nearly 25 times during July-Oct

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Nov 16: India reported 8,865 fresh Covid-19 cases with 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. A total of 11,971 patients recuperated from the disease to take the total number of recoveries from the infection in the country to 3,38,61,756.

India's Active caseload now stands at 1,30,793, which is the lowest in 525 days and active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.38%. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.27 per cent.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.80%) is less than 2% for last the 43 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.97%) has remained less than 2% for the last 53 days.

On Monday, a total of 11,07,617 tests were conducted to detect Covid-19 infection, taking the total number of such tests conducted so far in the country to 62,57,74,159.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 112.91Crore (112,91,49,871) today, as per Union Health Ministry. Over 54 lakh (54,46,295) vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm on Monday.

So far, 75+ crore (75,32,06,853) first dose and above 37 crore (37,59,43,018) second dose have been administered in the country.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala recorded 4,547 fresh covid-19 cases with 57 deaths on Monday. The total caseload in the state stands at 50,65,619 and the death toll reached 35,877.

Apart from 57 fresh fatalities, the health department also reported 70 deaths that are newly certified as Covid-19 deaths based on revised rules.

Maharashtra reported 686 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 fatalities, taking the tally in the state to 66,24,986 and the toll to 1,40,602, an official said.

Tamil Nadu reported 802 new Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Monday.

West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 16,04,975 after 782 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. Five people died due to the disease, taking the death toll to 19,319 in the state. Mizoram reported 611 new cases.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 10:00 [IST]