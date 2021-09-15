India reports 77 rape cases daily in 2020; Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh register maximum cases in 12 months

Rape case: Mumbai is still safest city for women says Sena

New Delhi, Sep 15: The latest data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on Wednesday has revealed that about 77 rape cases, on average, were reported across the country in 2020. A total of 28,046 such crimes against women were reported in the Covid-19-hit year.

The crime against women has declined as 3,71,503 cases were reported in 2020 as against 4,05,326 in 2019 and 3,78,236 in 2018, the data revealed. Of the total cases reported in 2020, 25,498 victims were adults, while 2,655 were below the age of 18 years, as per the NCRB which functions under the Union home ministry said.

Crimes against women drop in 2020, drastic jump in disobedience to government orders: NCRB

The number of rape cases, as defined in the Indian Penal Code section 376, stood at 32,033 in 2019, 33,356 in 2018, 32,559 in 2017, 38,947 in 2016, the data said.

The highest number of rape cases were reported in Rajasthan where 5,310 cases were filed in 2020. Uttar Pradesh reported 2,769 followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,339), Maharashtra (2,061) and Assam (1,657).

In New Delhi, 997 rape cases were reported.

The NCRB data adds that 1,11,549 cases were registered under the "cruelty by husband or relatives" category. Whereas 62,300 cases were filed of kidnapping and abduction.

In addition to rape, there were 85,392 cases of "assault to outrage modesty" and 3,741 cases of "attempt to commit rape", the NCRB data showed.

There were also 105 acid attack cases registered across the country in 2020.

In 2020, the country reported 6,966 dowry-related deaths as compared to 7,045 deaths in 2019, the data showed.

The NCRB collects and analyse the crime data as defined by the Indian Penal Code and special laws in the country.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on 'Crime in India - 2020', a total of 66,01,285 cognisable crimes comprising 42,54,356 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 23,46,929 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes were registered in 2020.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 17:18 [IST]