What Omicron surge in UK could mean for India?

India reports 7,145 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 18: India recorded 7,145 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,47,33,194 and the total death toll to 4,77,158, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (December 18, 2021). The country also recorded 8,706 recoveries today.

A decline of 1,850 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases stand at 84,565, which is the lowest in 569 days.

The active cases comprise 0.25 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 10:51 [IST]