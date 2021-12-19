India reports 7,081 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

List of 28 agreements/MoUs signed during the 21st India-Russia Annual Summit in New Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 19: India reported 7,081 fresh COVID-19 cases and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The country's active caseload currently stands at 83,913, the lowest in 652 days.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the active cases in the country account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.24 per cent which is the lowest since March last year.

With 7,469 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,41,78,940. The current recovery rate at 98.38 per cent which is the highest since March 2020.

With the addition of new fatalities, the death toll mounted to 4,77,422.

The daily positivity rate (0.57 per cent) is less than 2 per cent for the last 75 days while the weekly positivity rate (0.62 per cent) is less than 1 per cent for the last 34 days.

With the administration of 76,54,466 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,37,46,13,252.

Among all the states, Kerala reported the highest Covid-19 cases at 3,297, followed by Maharashtra with 854 cases, Tamil Nadu with 613 cases, West Bengal with 556 cases and Karnataka with 335 cases.

These five states accounted for 79.86 per cent of the daily new cases reported on Sunday, with Kerala alone responsible for 46.56 per cent of the fresh infections.

