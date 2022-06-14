India reports 6,594 new COVID cases; active cases stand cross 50,000-mark

Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19: All you need to know

New Delhi, Jun 14: The active COVID-19 cases in India crossed the 50,000-mark after the country reported 6,594 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,035 people recuperated from the illness.

The active cases now constitute 0.12% of the country's total Positive Cases. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.67%. After 4,035 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) now stands at 4,26,61,370.

While the Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 2.32%, the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 2.05%. The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,21,873 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 85.54 Cr (85,54,30,752) cumulative tests.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 195.35 Cr (1,95,35,70,360) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 2,50,79,283 sessions.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started on February 2 last year.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1 in 2021.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced on January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 on March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 10:03 [IST]