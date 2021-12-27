Covid 19-pills: Who should and shouldn't take it? Know all about it

India reports 6,531 fresh Covid-19 cases with 7,141 recoveries

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 27: India reported 6,531 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 315 deaths, Union Health Ministry data said on Monday.

India's Active caseload currently stands at 75,841 and it accounts for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.22%. With 7,141 patients recovering from the infection, the total number of recovered cases in the country since the beginning of Covid has reached 3,42,37,495, the Health Ministriy said.

The Recovery Rate is currently at 98.40%. While the Daily positivity rate (0.87%) is less than 2% for the last 84 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.63%) has remained less than 1% for the last 43 days.

Meanwhile, the cases of new Covid variant Omicron has reached 578 out of which 151 patients have been discharged.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Kerala dropped below the 2,000-mark on Sunday reporting 1,824 new infections which took the caseload to 52,23,293 till date. Also, the State reported 268 deaths which raised the toll to 46,586 so far, an official press release said. Of the 268 deaths, 16 were recorded over the last few days and 252 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra has reported 1,648 new Covid-19 cases, 918 recoveries and 17 deaths on Sunday. The active Covid-19 cases in state stands at 9,813.

Maharashtra's Omicron tally has also surged to 141 with the addition of 31 new cases.