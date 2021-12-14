Tamil Nadu COVID-19 rules: No New Year gatherings on beaches, schools to resume

India reports 5,784 new Covid-19 cases with 252 deaths

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Dec 14: India reported 5,784 new Covid-19 cases with 252 deaths in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday. The country has 88,993 active Covid-19 cases.

With 7,995 patients recuperating from the infection, the total number of recoveries in the country since the beginning of the pandemic reached 3,41,38,763. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.37%, highest since March 2020.

The active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.26%, lowest since March 2020.

While the Daily positivity rate (0.58%) is less than 2% for last the 71 days, the Weekly Positivity Rate (0.68%) has remained less than 1% for the last 30 days.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 9,50,482 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 65.76 Cr (65,76,62,933) cumulative tests.

With the administration of 66,98,601vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 133.88 Cr (1,33,88,12,577) as per provisional reports till 7 am today.

Vaccination Drive in Country

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of front line workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:49 [IST]