India reports 51,667 new COVID-19 cases, 1,329 deaths

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 25: India reported 51,667 new cases and 1,329 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the contry's total tally to 3,01,34,445, while total fatalities stood at 3.93 lakh.

Active cases have decreased by 14,189 in the last 24 hours to take the tally to 6,12,868. Recoveries have been outnumbering the daily new cases for the 43rd consecutive day now.

With 12,078 cases, Kerala is the top contributor to the country's daily numbers. It was followed by Maharashtra (9,844 cases) and Tamil Nadu (6,162 cases).

According to studies, a single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine offers around 60 per cent protection against infection from SARS-CoV-2 in adults aged 65 years and above.

To obtain real-world data on the effectiveness of these vaccines in care homes, the researchers from the University College London (UCL) in the UK used data from the VIVALDI study.

That research investigated SARS-CoV-2 transmission, infection outcomes, and immunity in residents and staff in long-term care facilities in England for adults aged 65 years and older since June 2020.

This analysis included long-term care facility residents undergoing routine asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 testing between December 8, 2020 -- the date the first vaccine was administered in the study cohort -- and March 15, 2021 using national testing data linked within the COVID-19 Datastore.