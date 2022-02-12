India reports 50,407 fresh Covid-19 infections: 4 states reports daily cases in 4 digits

Covid Third Dose: Decision on vaccination of all adults to be based on scientific need, says Govt

New Delhi, Feb 12:

New Delhi, Feb 12: A month after witnessing a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, the daily cases have come down to 50,000-mark on Saturday. As per the Union Health Ministry's latest data, a total of 50,407 fresh infections were registered in the last 24 hours.

With 1,36,962 patients recuperating from the illness, the total recoveries in the country reached 4,14,68,120. In the last 24 hours, the country reported 804 deaths and the death toll climbed to 5,07,981.

The active caseload, at 1.43 per cent, stands at 6,10,443. While the Daily Positivity Rate is at 3.48 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stands at 5.07 per cent.

On Friday, 14,50,532 samples were collected to take the total number of tests conducted in the country to 74,93,20,579.

States with Highest Daily Cases

Kerala registered 16,012 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. While 43,087 people recuperated from the infection, 1,141 people have been hospitalised. With 27 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll climbed to 61,626 in Kerala.

Maharashtra reported 5,455 fresh coronavirus infections with 63 deaths since Thursday evening. A total of 14,635 patients recovered in the state during this period.

Karnataka reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. During the last 24 hours, 11,377 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 38,36,915. 41 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus stands at 39,575. There are currently 44,571 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

Tamil Nadu registered 3,086 new Covid cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 37,887 people have died from Covid so far. A total of 14,051 people recuperated from the illness.