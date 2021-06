Madhya Pradesh government withdraws 'Corona Curfew' on Sundays with immediate effect

With Delta Plus worry, India's fresh covid cases go up to 50,040; recovery rate rises to 96.75 per cent

Delta plus variant has more affinity for lung tissues in comparison to other COVID-19 strains, says Expert

10 people died in every village: Another BJP leader criticises Covid handling in UP

65 year old woman, infected with 'Delta Plus' variant of COVID-19, recovers at home

India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 fresh fatalities

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 28: Maintaining the downward trend, India added 46,148 new COVID-19 infections. 979 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed.

The country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 3,96,730, the data showed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 28, 2021, 9:28 [IST]