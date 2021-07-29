COVID-19: With a TPR of above 12% is Kerala following a double standard model

Covid: India clocks 43,509 fresh infections in last 24 hours, recovery rate improves to 97.38 per cent

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, July 29: India reported 43,509 fresh infections, 38,465 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently at 4,03,840, recovery rate at 97.38%: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, the country saw a total of 38,465 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 97.38 per cent.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 4,03,840, the data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,22,662. In India, the first death due to COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 46,26,29,773 samples have been tested up to July 28 for COVID-19. Of these 17,28,795 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Story first published: Thursday, July 29, 2021, 9:57 [IST]