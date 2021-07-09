India reports 43,393 new COVID19 cases in 24 hours; 5.4 per cent lower than yesterday

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 09: India on Friday, 9 July, reported 43,393 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 3,07,52,950. The death toll increased by 911 to 4,05,939.

    According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 4,58,727 active cases across the country, while 2,98,88,284 patients have been discharged so far, with 44,459 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.

    The daily positivity rate - number of positive cases identified per 100 - is 2.42 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 18 straight days. Recovery Rate is at 97.19 per cent.

    Kerala leads the states in most number of infections over a 24-hour period. Amid a surge in Covid cases, a central team visiting Kerala has expressed satisfaction over the mitigation methods implemented in the state.

    Meanwhile, as many as 42,70,16,605 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 8 July, of which 17,90,708 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 10:05 [IST]
