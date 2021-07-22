YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 41,383 new cases and 507 deaths in 24 hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 22: India on Thursday reported 41,383 new Covid-19 cases and 507 deaths from the disease in over 24 hours, says Health Ministry.

    India reports 41,383 new cases and 507 deaths in 24 hours

    As many as 38,652 people recovered in the 24-hour time span, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 30,429,339, the data showed. The active cases stand at 409,394, an increase from 407,170 cases on Wednesday.

    A total of 450,911,712 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease till now, of which 1718,439 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus india

    Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X