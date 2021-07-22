For Quick Alerts
India reports 41,383 new cases and 507 deaths in 24 hours
India
New Delhi, July 22: India on Thursday reported 41,383 new Covid-19 cases and 507 deaths from the disease in over 24 hours, says Health Ministry.
As many as 38,652 people recovered in the 24-hour time span, taking the cumulative count of recoveries to 30,429,339, the data showed. The active cases stand at 409,394, an increase from 407,170 cases on Wednesday.
A total of 450,911,712 samples have been tested for the Covid-19 disease till now, of which 1718,439 were tested in the last 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday.
Story first published: Thursday, July 22, 2021, 9:35 [IST]