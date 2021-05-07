India reports 4,14,188 new COVID19 cases, 3,915 deaths

COVID-19 travel ban on Australians returning from India not to be extended beyond May 15: Morrison

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 07: India added 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases in biggest daily spike, 3,915 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to union health ministry data. India's total coronavirus infections now stand at 21.49 million, while its total fatalities have reached 234,083.

The active cases have shot yup by 16.96 per cent while the number of discharges is up by 81.95 per cent. The death rate is up by 1.09 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh onAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 29,86,01,699 samples were tested for up to May 6. Of these 18,26,490 samples were tested on Thursday.