India reports 4,12,262 new COVID19 cases, 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi, May 06: India on Thursday reported 4,12,262 new cases of Covid-19 and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of patients infected with the novel coronavirus were 3,29,113 discharged during the same time period. The total number of cases rose to 2,10,77,410, total recoveries were at 1,72,80,844. The total death toll was at 23,01,68. India has a total of 35,66,398 active cases at the moment.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 35,66,398 comprising 16.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 81.99 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,72,80,844, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.09 per cent, the data stated.

India''s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the ICMR, 29,67,75,209 samples have been tested up to May 5 with 19,23,131 samples being tested on Wednesday.