YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    India reports 3,714 fresh Covid cases with 7 deaths

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 7: India reported 3,714 fresh Covid-19 cases with seven deaths and 2,513 people recuperated from the illness in the last 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data said on Tuesday.

    India reports 3,714 fresh Covid cases with 7 deaths
    Health workers collecting swab samples

    India's Active Caseload currently stands at 26,976. Active cases now constitute 0.06% of the country's total Positive Cases. The Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.97% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 1.21%.

    Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.72%. 2,513 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) is now at 4,26,33,365.

    The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 last year with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2 last year.

    The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 last year for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1, last year.

    The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 years of age to be inoculated against the viral disease from May 1, last year. The next phase of vaccination commenced from January 3 for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

    India began administering precaution doses of vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10.

    The country began inoculating children aged 12-14 from March 16 and also removed the comorbidity clause, making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose of Covid vaccine.

    Covid-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March, 2022. So far, more than 3.45 Cr (3,45,58,366) adolescents have been administered with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the COVID-19 precaution dose administration for age group 18-59 years also started from 10th April, 2022 onwards.

    Comments

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death india

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 7, 2022, 10:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X