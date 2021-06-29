YouTube
    At 37,566, India reports lowest daily Covid cases, 907 deaths in the last 24 hours

    New Delhi, June 29: India reported 37,566 new COVID-19 infections over the last 24 hours, lowest for the first time after 102 days, as health ministry data showed on Tuesday. On the other hand, the coronavirus-related deaths rose by 907 overnight.

    India reports 37,566 new COVID19 cases and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours

    Daily recoveries continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 47th consecutive day, with 56,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours, dropping the active caseload down to 5,52,659.

    The cumulative tally of positive COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 3,03,16,897, including 2,93,66,601 recoveries and 3,97,637 deaths.

    The weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.74%, while the daily positivity rate has come down to 2.12%.

    A total of 40,81,39,287 samples tested up to June 28. Of which, 17,68,008 samples were tested yesterday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

    Meanwhile, the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country has reached 32.36 crore under Nationwide Vaccination Drive on Monday.

    india coronavirus

