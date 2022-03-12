Fourth wave of COVID-19 in India? Here's what Virologist T Jacob John has to say

India reports 3,614 fresh Covid-19 cases; daily death drops below 100

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 10: India on Saturday reported 3,614 fresh Covid-19 cases as the daily deaths dropped below 100, the Union Health Ministry data said.

In the last 24 hours, 89 people died due to Covid-19 taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 5,15,803 since the beginning of the pandemic. 5,185 people recuperated from the illness on Friday to take the total number of recoveries to 4,24,31,513.

India's Active Caseload is presently at 40,559. Active cases constitute 0.09% of the country's total Positive Cases.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 8,21,122 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 77.77 Cr (77,77,58,414) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate in the country currently stands at 0.52% and the Daily Positivity rate is reported to be 0.44%.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.