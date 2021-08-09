Younger adults can get very sick and die from COVID

India reports 35,499 COVID-19 cases today, 9% less than yesterday

New Delhi, Aug 09: India reported 35,499 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total infections to over 3.19 crore.

Active Covid cases have declined to 4.02 lakh in India. Active cases constitute 1.26 per cent of total infections. 39,686 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 3.11 crore.

More than 52.40 crore (52,40,60,890) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far. More than 2.33 crore (2,33,55,890) balance and unutilised COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.