Over 86 per cent of Mumbai's population has antibodies against coronavirus

India reports 35,662 fresh Covid-19 cases on the day it administered over 2.5 Cr jabs

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Sep 18: On the day India registered a record number of Covid-19 jabs for a single day, the country reported 35,662 fresh cases, the latest update from the health ministry said.

The active caseload in India has dropped to 3,40,639 and active cases account for 1.02 per cent, the health ministry claims. The recovery rate stands at 97.65 per cent and the death toll rose to 4,44,529 after 281 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 33,798 patients have recovered to take the total number of recoveries to 3,26,32,222. While the Weekly Positivity Rate (2.02%) has been less than 3 per cent for the last 85 days, the Daily positivity rate (2.46%) has remained less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 55.07 crore tests were conducted across the country.

India Jabs 2.5 Crore Covid-19 Doses

Meanwhile, the country administered over 2.50 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses on Friday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday. The cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed 79.33 crore at midnight (12 am), according to data on the Co-WIN portal.

States with Most Covid-19 New Cases

Kerala reported the most number of cases on Friday in the country. It reported 23,260 fresh cases with 131 fatalities. Maharashtra recorded 3,586 new Covid-19 cases and 67 deaths.

Whereas Tamil Nadu logged 1,669 new Covid-19 cases with 17 deaths. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,392 new cases and eight deaths, Mizoram (1,121 new cases with four deaths) and Karnataka (1,003 new Covid-19 cases with 18 deaths).

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the health workers after India reported a record number of jabs in a single day.

"I would like to appreciate all doctors, medical staff, people in admn in the country. With your efforts, India made a record of vaccinating 2.5 crore people in a single day. Even countries that are considered prosperous & powerful could not do it," PTI quotes Modi as saying in his address to healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries of Goa via video conferencing.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 11:49 [IST]